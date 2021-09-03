-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). Lyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, Director C Ann Merrifield acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $106.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.67.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

