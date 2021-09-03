$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. DexCom reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

In related news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total value of $8,527,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,109 shares of company stock worth $28,528,412. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 34,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $539.71 on Friday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $555.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.46 and a 200 day moving average of $413.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.