$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.50. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

