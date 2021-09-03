$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,880,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,302,000 after buying an additional 25,128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 146.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

