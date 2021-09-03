-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 655,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. 13.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INM opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.