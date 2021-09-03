-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.
INM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
NASDAQ INM opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $8.94.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
