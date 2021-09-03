$0.23 EPS Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of RPT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,267. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

