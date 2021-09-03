-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Fastly reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,894. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastly by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after buying an additional 396,329 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 4.6% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fastly by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 129.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.