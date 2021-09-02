Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.69 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,903,553. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.23.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $3,712,412.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

