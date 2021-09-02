ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $24,272.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00065452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00134031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00156557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.61 or 0.07459392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,484.24 or 0.99881283 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00807441 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

