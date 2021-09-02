Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 781 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $10,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,581,000 after acquiring an additional 526,712 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.18. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.80%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

