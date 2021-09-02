Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Bally’s by 100.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 176,385 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,117,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

BALY stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

