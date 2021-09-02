Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $176,000 Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE GVA opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

