Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,945 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 473,847 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 165.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 37.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 946,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

