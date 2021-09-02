Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,775.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 715,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after buying an additional 507,592 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

NYSE:TDS opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

