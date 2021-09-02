Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,267 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 264,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on JELD shares. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

