Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.74. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $254,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,097 shares of company stock valued at $792,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

