Zoracles Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for about $1,158.83 or 0.02336624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $456,122.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00065154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00134565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00157094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.41 or 0.07580339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,542.80 or 0.99896430 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.72 or 0.00803966 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here

