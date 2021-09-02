Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,553,000 after acquiring an additional 786,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $290.86 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.80. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.18.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total value of $946,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,199 shares of company stock worth $113,214,756. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

