ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.18

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.18 and last traded at $51.82, with a volume of 23854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. On average, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 344,388 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $12,095,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,437.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

