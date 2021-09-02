Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $9.60

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $9.85. Zhihu shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 6,022 shares changing hands.

ZH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,093,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $2,155,000. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,012,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 69,683 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 40,530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

