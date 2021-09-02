Zelwin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $369.22 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zelwin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.11 or 0.00010188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00137405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.82 or 0.00817872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047949 BTC.

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,321,064 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

