Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

