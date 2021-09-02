Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to “Buy”

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ:ILPT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. 273,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $27.92.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 300,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 119,660 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

