Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to “Buy”

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPGY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

OTCMKTS EXPGY traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.58. 39,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

