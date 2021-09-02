Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Hold

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

CAE stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CAE by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CAE by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,096 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CAE by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,765 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,416,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in CAE by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,341 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

