Zacks Investment Research Lowers Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Hold

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $246,070.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,784.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $140,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,616 shares of company stock worth $461,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 785,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 89,688 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 142.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 121,419 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

