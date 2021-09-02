Zacks Investment Research Lowers Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $186.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Keysight is benefiting from its strong portfolio as reflected by the third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. It is well-positioned to gain from solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions, as semiconductor companies are increasingly developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Accelerated 5G deployments and higher investments in 400G/ 800G ethernet for data centers bode well. The company is also expected to benefit from investments in defense technology modernization across all main regions. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to sizeable international exposure and increasing operating expenses are major concerns. Further, uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

KEYS has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.60.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $178.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.59 and a 200-day moving average of $149.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $180.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

