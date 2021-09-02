Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $481.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term. Nonetheless, Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year.”

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $544.55.

INTU opened at $563.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.55. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,539 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

