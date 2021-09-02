Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. increased their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.05. Alector has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alector will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,375.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $1,557,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,667. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

