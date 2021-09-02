Zacks Investment Research Downgrades E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Hold

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

E.On stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. E.On has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

