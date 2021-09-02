Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.81 Million

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post sales of $123.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.42 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $108.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $488.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.05 million to $497.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $515.68 million, with estimates ranging from $503.85 million to $527.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth approximately $14,717,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $9,589,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $6,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $117.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.71. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.