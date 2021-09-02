Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post sales of $123.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.42 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $108.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $488.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.05 million to $497.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $515.68 million, with estimates ranging from $503.85 million to $527.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth approximately $14,717,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $9,589,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $6,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $117.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.71. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.