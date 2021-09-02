Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings. Ferro posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 447,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,638. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. Ferro has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

