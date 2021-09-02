Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.49. 2,896,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,555. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,333 shares of company stock valued at $421,175 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

