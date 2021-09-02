Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.05 Million

Brokerages expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report $327.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.55 million to $330.45 million. Trex posted sales of $231.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Shares of TREX traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.42. 10,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.75. Trex has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $112.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Trex by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Trex by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 279,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Trex by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

