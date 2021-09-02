Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,321,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

KZR stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,552. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $397.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.