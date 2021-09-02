Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.03. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 32.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter worth $3,267,000. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $750.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

