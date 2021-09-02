Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.03. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 32.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter worth $3,267,000. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $750.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.