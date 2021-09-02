Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,212. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In related news, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,650 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after acquiring an additional 257,328 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.