Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,381. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

