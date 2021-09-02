Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Avient posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,004,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,370,000 after purchasing an additional 80,768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,451 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avient by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 44,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.13. 342,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,283. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. Avient has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

