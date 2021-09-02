Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce sales of $183.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.10 million. Agenus reported sales of $14.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,134.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $263.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.94 million to $349.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $99.27 million, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $143.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,659. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.31. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after buying an additional 1,893,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,183 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Agenus by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 912,567 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

