Zacks: Analysts Expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. Vicor reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 215.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

VICR stock opened at $123.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

In other Vicor news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $144,866.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,138.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,204 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,423. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 112,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.