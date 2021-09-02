Zacks: Analysts Expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will announce sales of $253.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.10 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $204.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.54.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.07. 484,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,509. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average of $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.30 and a beta of 1.39.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

