Zacks: Analysts Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to announce $33.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.73 million to $33.73 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $130.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.29 million to $131.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $133.08 million, with estimates ranging from $132.73 million to $133.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. 140,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

