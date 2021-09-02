Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report sales of $294.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.24 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $378.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NTGR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.63. 3,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,343. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47.

In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $157,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $29,927.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,306 shares of company stock worth $3,201,223. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

