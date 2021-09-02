Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. Lamb Weston posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LW opened at $65.58 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

