Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,808,000 after acquiring an additional 208,839 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Yum China by 67.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Yum China by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Yum China by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Yum China by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,543,000 after acquiring an additional 496,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

