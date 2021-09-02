Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

YARIY stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,187. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.