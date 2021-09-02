Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.07

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.07 and last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 44437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.13.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22.
About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
