Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Update

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yamaguchi Financial Group stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $5.49.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group
