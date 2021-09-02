XSGD (XSGD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45,938.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $37.73 million and $45,938.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00133139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00156310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.82 or 0.07624198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,425.76 or 0.99907170 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.00804613 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 50,949,219 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

